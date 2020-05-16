SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite coronavirus cases rising in Arizona, people are hungry to get back to life as we know it. The state's stay-at-home order ended Saturday, May 16. The scene in Old Town Scottsdale was lively once again.

Ducey releases more guidelines for reopening Arizona economy The Governor's Office tweeted out that Arizonans still need to "act responsibly" as the state economy reopens in the first phase of his plan, "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger."

"I would prefer for things to go back to normal. Obviously, there are regulations and steps to take to make sure it doesn't become a problem again," said Emily Gadelha.

Mesa water park reopens, visitors not concerned about COVID-19 ​Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa took the plunge and invited customers back, while other water parks in the area, like Big Surf and Hurricane Harbor remain closed.​

Restaurants and bars are encouraged to limit capacity. In many places, people were separated by tables. Workers were wearing masks, but the majority of customers were not. Yet, some were concerned with the easing of restrictions.

"You go to Walmart, and everyone is on top of each other. People in the bars high-fiving. You don't even know someone, and people are getting too close," said shopper Frank Leija.

Scottsdale Fashion Square, along with other Valley malls, opened their doors. Only 30% of stores were open. Mall officials said department stores are set to open Monday, May 18.

Casinos and movie theaters also got the green light to reopen. But as life goes back to normal, many people want others to still take the virus seriously.

"Keep in mind that its an epidemic, as they have stated. I believe you can go out. Just be respectful of people's spaces," said Leija.