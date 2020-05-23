Mesa church reopens with safety measures in place

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- You will find greeters at the door in masks at Generation Church in Mesa. This is the second weekend they are holding services in person.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that places of worship are essential services. In Arizona, religious institutions were already protected and allowed to stay open during the stay-at-home order.

Unlike other states, AZ has protected places of worship from closure throughout #COVID19. They are Constitutionally protected under the 1st Amendment. Many chose to close on their own, and many are opening back up. For full guidance on reopening, see here: https://t.co/5nNMImasKO https://t.co/r07zh3WilS — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 22, 2020

However, many places of worship, like Generation Church, closed voluntarily. With the stay-at-home order now lifted, lead pastor Ryan Visconti said they are comfortable opening their doors with safety measures in place.

"What we have done is make it possible for people to go from the street to their seat without touching any surfaces or anybody," said Visconti.

Visconti said they are practicing social distancing and cleaning daily.

"We have teams that are sanitizing all the surfaces that do get touched, like our seating," said Visconti.

CDC publishes new pandemic guidance for religious worship Religious institutions should provide soap and hand sanitizer, encourage the use of cloth masks and clean their facilities daily if they want to open while coronavirus is still spreading, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in newly released guidance Friday.

Following Trump's announcement, the Center for Disease Control and Protection released new guidelines for reopening religious institutions. They include:

The use of face coverings

Holding services in large ventilated areas or outdoors

Frequent cleaning and disinfecting

Social distancing

The agency also said places of worship should consider suspending or decreasing use of singing, chatting or reciting during services.

Even with all of that, Visconti is urging some people to continue protecting themselves.

"We are telling our church, if you are vulnerable or if you are at high risk, you should stay home," said Visconti.