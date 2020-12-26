SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – It's been a tough year for our businesses, gyms are among the hardest hit by the touch economics of the pandemic.
At one point during the COVID-19 outbreak they had to shut down. Now, some are hoping to bounce back as people make their New Years Resolutions.
"It's been a challenge," said Maximum Fitness Owner, Ryan Babcock. He said they are grateful to still being open after the worst financial year ever in their 25 year history. "Give a lot of thanks to God, to my staff for hanging in there with us," said Babcock.
Now, the local gym owner is eyeing 2021 to bounce back with people making their New Years Resolution to get in shape. Babcock said he's confident people will show despite the rising COVID cases.
"We feel with everything right now, the importance of exercising is more important now than ever," said Babcock. He said people should feel comfortable at his gym with them taking the CDC and state guidelines seriously.
"We require everyone to wear masks," said Babcock. "Six feet social distancing, we have wipes and sanitation throughout the gym."
But is it enough to safely workout?
"I'm pro-exercise, I think it's a great idea but try to be safe," said Dr. Frank LoVecchio. The doctor said the decision to workout in a gym has to do with your age and comorbidities. He said you shouldn't workout in crowded gym and be more than 6 feet away from other people if you can.
"If you do try and workout, the least amount of people the better, the further apart the better, the more ventilation, the better," said Dr. LoVecchio.
Babcock said he is confident his gym is a safe place to workout.