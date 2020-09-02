GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert is set to reopen Thursdsay at 11 a.m. The nightclub known for country western dancing, live music and DJ’s will be operating as a restaurant-only right now, and will be closing well before midnight.
The Riot Hospitality Group was called out by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year as a “bad actor” because of its Riot House nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale. RHG responded by closing all its clubs voluntarily— leaving open its two restaurants: Hand Cut and Farm and Craft. RHG clubs El Hefe, Riot House and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Scottsdale remain closed for the time being.
Customers who dine at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Gilbert should expect to find social distancing, plexiglass between booths, hand sanitizer and 50% capacity. Guests will be asked to stay in their seats, wear a mask when going to and from a seat or to the restroom, and are encouraged to make reservations.
Whiskey Row says it will not seat groups larger than 8 people and is also offering take out and delivery.