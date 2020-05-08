PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Along with barbers and salons, day spas are also reopening after being shut down due to concerns over the coronavirus. It brings with it a new normal for safety necessary in an industry known for personal service.
From a family run business built on intimacy to now having to create distance with their customers, wasn’t easy at Suddenly Slimmer Day spa in Arcadia.
“We are not being able to greet our clients like we want to, which is shaking their hand or giving them a strong hug,” said Medical Aesthetician Dannielli Marcelino.
But Marcelino said they are prioritizing safety above anything else. “We are sanitizing the spa hourly and also between each client,” she points out.
In addition to masks and taking their customer’s temperatures, they have also invested in a new state of the art scheduling system, that will update clients as they wait in the parking lot to be seen.
“It says, Hi Jose, doctor Jeffries is ready for you, you can go ahead and come in through the door,” said Marcelino.
The changes are a welcome sight according to some of the first customers they saw this Friday afternoon.
“My first name is Jose my last name is Corona.. Ironically." Jose Corona, came in for a mole removal. “Now I have the down time,” said Corona.
Jillian, visited for a vitamin shot and a facial. “Even if they are wearing mask it’s still relaxing to be here,” said Jillian.
They are mostly booked through the month and overwhelmingly the most popular appointments have been… “botox, fillers, lips, clients are like, I just need my botox, I can see my wrinkles coming back,” said Marcelino.
She hopes the reopening will provide some sense of peace even if it is just temporary.