TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix-area malls are planning to reopen soon amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Simon Property Group, which manages several mall properties in Arizona has announced Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler and Tucson Premium Outlets will reopen on May 8. Arizona Mills in Tempe will reopen on May 16.
Once open all Simon malls will have to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Those key aspects include:
Employee screening: All employees will be required to screen themselves at home. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees or have flu-like symptoms will be required to stay home.
Social distancing: Property management will make sure there is one person per 50 square feet of space.
Closure of high-interaction areas: Play areas, stroller and valet stations and drinking fountains will be closed.
Coordinated Traffic Flow: Signage and floor decals to encourage better traffic flow.
Business hours: Business hours will be will be limited to allow for proper cleaning. (Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.)
Specific information about store openings at these malls have not been released. More information about the reopening plan from Simon can be found here.