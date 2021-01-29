SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --The Waste Management Phoenix Open is going to feel a bit more.. open this year. The City of Scottsdale approved the tournament's COVID-19 event safety plan on Friday.

Under the plan, tournament officials will drastically cap daily fan attendance to 5,000 per day. The tournament usually sees up to 210,000 fans depending on the day. The tournament will require everyone to wear face coverings throughout the 192-acre venue, and staff will check temperatures for everyone entering the event.

The city had been planning for months with the PGA Tour and Thunderbirds on how to address safety amid the pandemic. Tournament officials worked with the city to make sure every public safety guideline would be followed.

“Even though the number of fans allowed into the venue will be vastly reduced, I am pleased that we can continue this wonderful tournament even as we continue our collective efforts to be safe and healthy,” said Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega.

The annual event runs from Monday, February 1, through Friday, February 7 at the Tournament Player's Club in Scottsdale.