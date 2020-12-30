PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order on Wednesday to help expand and speed up the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Arizona.

Gov. Ducey weighed in on Twitter during Dr. Cara Christ's news conference expressing concern with the possible delays. Gov. Ducey issued an executive order requiring the state health department to increase access and ensure rapid distribution.

Ducey's tweet ended the announcement with this message: "This is a health emergency, and we need all levels of government and our health system operating as such. Vaccines don’t do any good sitting in a freezer."

Across the country, news of delays in distributing the #COVID19 vaccine are being reported. While Arizona has avoided many of these issues, any delay in shots being given to Arizonans is unacceptable. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 30, 2020

At the same time the announcement was made, Dr. Christ, the Director of the Department of Health Services, provided an update on coronavirus cases in Arizona and distribution plan of the vaccine.

Dr. Cara Christ said although cases are currently elevated, Arizona is not seeing weekly increases similar to what the state saw around Thanksgiving. Dr. Christ said officials will be monitoring the possible effect of Christmas gatherings, which would start showing case increases within the next week to two weeks.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are currently the only two types approved for use in the U.S. According to the AZDHS data, people age 75-84 years are eight times higher to require hospitalization and 220 times more likely to die from COVID-19 when compared to young adults. Because of this, adults age 75-84 are included in the next phase of vaccine distribution, phase 1B. Arizona is currently in phase 1A.

Arizona follows a local allocator model, which sends vaccines to 15 county health departments and four tribal entities to distribute to priority groups. Advisory committees provide prioritization guidance to ensure fair and equitable allocation pertaining to the current phase.

A projected 384,350 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive in Arizona for December. The total doses received by the state; however, were 314,750. Of those doses, only about 57,000 vaccines (20%) have been administered. See the breakdown between Pfizer and Moderna vaccines delivered to Arizona so far below:

Pfizer (all first doses)

12/13 - 58,500

12/20 - 41,925

12/27 - 53,625

Moderna (all first doses)

12/20 - 119,400

12/27 - 41,300

More than 70 initial vaccination sites kicked off the first phase of distribution, with 650 more providers getting approved as additional statewide vaccination sites as supplies become available from January through March.

More than 2,000 long-term care facilities signed up for onsite clinics for residents and staff through the partnership with CVS and Walgreens, which are implementing the Moderna vaccine to those sites this week. It's expected to take three weeks to complete the first round of doses for skilled nursing facility residents and staff.

Dr. Christ said the department would be releasing information on their website for when the state moves into new phases, and where people can get vaccinated. The decision will be made to advance in phases statewide, and not by county to county. When asked about how people could find that information on the state website, Dr. Christ said the department will add new information as the state moves into new phases.

Dr. Christ addressed concerns that distribution was slow across the state, but said this was due to the size of people needing to be vaccinated. She said administrators have to check to make sure people getting vaccinated are within the administered group. The current phase, 1A, is hospital and front line workers. Dr. Christ said the state has plans to expand the number of testing sites as the state advances in phases.

Several Banner hospitals over 120% capacity, elective surgeries postponed Hospital officials will reassess the situation based on the case surge and other factors by January 7.

Next week, Dr. Christ said 300 travel nurses are expected to arrive in Arizona to help address staffing shortages and capacity issues. Earlier on Wednesday, Banner Health officials said all Banner hospitals would be pausing elective surgeries starting January 1 due to an increase in patients.

Arizona's Family has collected data on capacity at hospitals across the state. View ICU capacity in the chart below, or click here.