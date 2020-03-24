PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman have announced the closure of Arizona schools statewide. Ducey said the decision was made to address staffing shortages and to prioritize the safety of children.

Although safety must come first, the choice to close all schools in Arizona could probably put a wrench in people's everyday lives, especially parents. Many parents are now homeschooling their children. Here are some resources so that your kids continue learning during this time.

Scholastic Learn at Home: It's a homeschooling program ideal from times like this. The program has multiple cross-curricular activities that will continue expanding the knowledge of young minds. Kids can do it independently. All they have to do is find their grade level to get started.

Virtual museum tours: Since museums will also be closed, Google partnered with hundreds of museums to offer virtual tours. The Lourve Museum also has a virtual tour on their site.

Cox Communications: Cox is offering free WiFi hotspots and Connect to Compete program for parents and families with students.

Khan Academy: It has a full curriculum of video lessons in math, history, science, and humanities from the elementary level to high school. It also has college-prep resources. Khan Academy is a nonprofit with a "mission is to provide a free, world-class education to anyone, anywhere."

TED-Ed: It has free introductory video lessons on history, math and art for all grade levels.

SkillShare: Has free introductory lessons and more extensive coursework with a subscription that offers trade-specific lessons in graphic design, video production, art, business and marketing.

Brainson: Has free audio lessons on topics ranging from history, science and art for elementary students.

Google Arts and Culture: Take a virtual field trip to museums and learn about arts and culture from around the world with virtual tours at some of the most famous attractions. There are over a thousand online exhibits from world-renowned museums from Italy, Spain, Greece, Ireland, and many others.

Google Experiments: Google has over 1,500 experiments that can be used online and through various other devices. "Experiments are projects that push the boundaries of art, technology, design and culture. Experiments inspire, teach, and delight."

BrainPop Junior: Learning tools for STEM, social studies, reading/writing, health and arts for grades K-3.

The Space Foundation Discovery Center: STEM lesson plans for ages PreK-12.

Mystery Science: Science lessons for grades K-5.

ABC Mouse: For children, ages 2-8 this online-based learning resource teaches children through interactive activities in reading, math, science, art & colors. There is a 30-day free trial. The monthly subscription is currently 49% off.

Phoenix Art Museum: Temporarily closed through April 6, 2020. A new bilingual site is available for a "virtual visit." You can visit them at https://phxart.org/art/art-collection/.

Mathnasium: Most Mathnasium's are offering live, face-to-face instructions over an online platform. Parents can visit mathnasium.com to find the closest learning center near them and get more information.

PBS Learning Media for Kids: A free website with different activities.

PBS Kids Daily Newsletter: Parents can sign up for the PBS KIDS Daily Newsletter for activities and tips for kids to learn at home.

Smithsonian: Parents and kids can play games, take a 3D look at some of the Smithsonian's collections, and view photos and information about specific items in its collection.

Carnegie Mellon University Computer Science Academy: Interactive middle and high school computer science curriculum.

Scratch: Interactive story, game and animation design from the MIT Media Lab, designed for ages 8 to 16 but available for anyone.

DK Find Out!: Lessons in subjects such as history, science and coding.

Codecademy: Data science and coding lessons for high school and college students.

National Geographic Kids Science Lab: Science experiments, videos and articles.

SciShow Kids: Videos explaining scientific concepts for young, curious minds.

Frontiers for Young Minds: Science articles written by scientists and reviewed by kids.

Imagineering in a Box: Lessons on theme park design and engineering via Walt Disney Imagineering, Pixar and Khan Academy.

BBC Bitesize: Lessons covering math, English, science and more for ages 3-16+.

BrainPop: Learning tools covering a variety of subjects.

BreakoutEDU: Immersive learning games for grades K-12.

Wonderopolis: Educational articles for grades K-12.