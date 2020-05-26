SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Families in the Dysart Unified School District, like much of the nation, have mixed feelings over what the next school year should look like. “Some parents are very anxious to get back to school, get kids out of the home and in a more structured learning environment and we want to provide that in a classroom,” said Dr. Quinn Kellis, superintendent of the district.
More cleaning and more distancing will be practiced on every campus. However some parents may still worry and aren't convinced it can all be done.
"Putting all of that in place is going to be a lot of work, manpower, and money, which right now is scarce in all areas," said Trisha Lucas, educator, parent and director of Desert Sun Developmental.
“We have some parents that are nervous and don’t feel comfortable sending their kids back to that traditional learning environment and we want them to have an extraordinary learning experience as well,” said Dr. Kellis.
So, Dysart will be rolling out a new online school option for students kindergarten through 8th grade. “They will spend as much as 5-6 hours a day online as well as their peers who are in the classroom,” said Dr. Kellis. “What we have found is some students actually do better online than in a classroom.”
It is an expansion of the Dysart online high school program called iSchool which launched in 2012. Students participate in online lessons and engage virtually with teachers and students. A full-time iSchool students’ day includes:
- Online lessons, as well as some independent activities not on the computer
- Virtual interaction with teachers and classmates - Virtual lessons with teachers and students to provide clarification and extended tutoring.
- Access to before and after school activities at student’s home school (i.e. clubs and athletics)
- Students in grades 6-8 have the opportunity to advance at their own pace
All the online teachers are state-certified in their content area and grade level. And while this option is based on the needs and feedback of Dysart families, all Arizona families are welcome to enroll.
But virtual learning is not ideal for all grades or for every student.
"Early childhood education is really all about connection, learning how to work with others, learning how to follow rules, and routine. And those things you just can't do online or virtually," said Lucas.
“We understand there are a lot of emotions behind the choice of whether a parent takes their child to an online environment or to a classroom environment and in Dysart we understand that is a very difficult decision for parents to make,” said Dr. Kellis. “But we want to make sure they feel comfortable that they will get a great education regardless.”
Interested parents and students are invited to participate in a Virtual Facebook Live Parent Meeting on Tuesday, June 16 at 5 p.m. at Facebook.com/DysartUSD, to learn more and get their questions answered. Spaces are limited and registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call 623-271-0112 or email ischool@dysart.org with questions or if you have interest in enrolling.