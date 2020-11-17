MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, so is virus testing.
This time around, it's not so much the long lines; the problem, instead, is how long it's taking for people to get their results, especially at one of the state's largest testing sites, Embry Health.
"It's gone from 24 to 48 hours to 48 to 72—and now it's surpassing that," said Raymond Embry with Embry Health. Testing was one of the first and few 24 hour Covid testing sites in the state. "That process is adding hours and hours to the turnaround time," said Embry.
But Embry said he's gone from feeling accomplished to disheartened.
"I agree with everyone; I want the test turnaround to be absolutely as fast as possible," Embry said.
Embry says that because of government mandates on his lab testing company and his appointment processing system, they cannot keep up with the capacity and demand.
"The hold-up and what makes it longer for patients to get lab results is Labcorp. They have outdated systems that require us to print out paper orders, and Athenahealth, our EMR system requires us to manually review every result that comes into our system," said Embry.
Neither LabCorp nor Athenahealth has headquarters in the Valley. We reached out to both for comment and have not heard back. Embry says had he known about their processes, he would have thought more on contracting with them in the first place.
"We do have other labs we are working in fact, other labs, local labs are more willing to change their computer systems and help us come up with new models," said Embry.
As the number of people being tested at their locations statewide continues to rise, in a matter of weeks, they went from 2,500 a day statewide to 10,000, which he said should signal the return of the National Guard to help with registration, and logistics, but so far no word of help on the way.