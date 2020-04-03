Olympic Medalist Lyndsey Fry Reacts to 2020 Summer Olympics Delay

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With recent developments regarding COVID-19 and the Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics by at least a year, we caught up with Valley native and Olympic medalist Lyndsey Fry on her time during the Olympics. She dreamed of competing in the Olympics ever since she was a little girl.

"I grew up in Chandler Arizona, the real hockey hot-bed of America," Fry said, smiling. "There were less than 30 girls in the state playing when I was 6 years old so I played with all the boys, but my dream as a female hockey player wasn’t to play in the NHL but to play in the Olympics."

Fry's dreams came true, winning the silver medal in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi playing on the U.S. women’s hockey team. With news now to delay the 2020 Summer Olympics because of the coronavirus, Fry shares her thoughts.

"For some of these individuals who have qualified - there’s almost a relief to the Olympics," Fry said. "You train so hard for so long for that event and as you start to get closer and training is really a grind like having the event is kinda what gets you through the hump."

Fry recalls that the same thing could've happened to her while in Sochi.

"There were talks about things getting canceled or boycotted because of the political climate," Fry shared. "We were definitely worried about it at the time and now to actually have it happening to these athletes is really hard."

And waiting a year longer does make a difference for these athletes, both physically and mentally.

"Those athletes who have qualified now have to make sure they're training just as hard for an entire year just to make sure they're still beating everyone to be able to have your spot in a year," Fry said.

For now, the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are slated for no later than next summer.