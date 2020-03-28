PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the hockey world is set on hold, Olympic medalist and Valley native Lyndsey Fry is finding ways to impact the youth hockey community during coronavirus concerns.

"People would ask me, 'Are you going to play another one after this?' and I always take them back to the moment I was getting the Olympic medal put around my neck, and I looked up at my family, and I started thinking of all the people who had helped me get to that point from the time I was little to where I was then, and I realized, 'That’s what I want to do,'" Lyndsey Fry said.

Ever since the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, Fry has found ways to impact her local community. Her roles evolved from Olympian to now working with the Arizona Coyotes and their youth hockey programs, specifically the Arizona Kachinas. Fry’s seen first-hand how COVID-19 changed the hockey season for kids in Arizona.

"Our programs are underneath the NHL umbrella," Fry said. "We felt so bad. Our older girls had their district championships canceled the day before they were supposed to start, which was a huge bummer. And some of our younger teams had to cancel their last games."

Fry has been proactive, engaging with Arizona youth hockey players in all sorts of ways virtually, from putting skill videos up online, to writing hockey-themed short-stories.

"I wrote a short story about a little kid who got bullied by an older player in our association, and it is called Cullen Finds His Confidence," Fry said. "It’s kind of cute. That kid is illustrating the story right now."

Fry is hoping she'll get to coach her players again sooner rather than later.

"I think in a couple of weeks we’re really going to be missing the kids, especially for me. My favorite thing is Small Frys with our really, really little players, like 5 and 6-year-old, and they are just like the light of my summer," Fry said.

For more information on Lyndsey Fry’s virtual lesson videos and short stories, go here.