SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As Arizona is working to get back to where we used to be, a new, weekly event could be the saving grace for some small businesses in Old Town Scottsdale.
The recent coronavirus closures really hurt the area. Carter Unger, president of Spring Creek Development, is starting "shop and sip" events each Thursday, hoping it will help tenants who are struggling.
"It was pretty horrible," said Unger. "Everybody is doing the best they can. Everybody is trying to find new ways of thinking outside the box."
The once-a-week outing will be on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the shops on 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue and Stetson. Tenants hope it brings people to their stores.
"We lost our largest season which for a lot of us down here, those two months carry us for the rest of the year," said Susie Diamond, CEO of Rolling Rack Boutique. "Stressful. It's been beyond stressful."
"All the stores along 5th Avenue are going to be providing refreshments, and we're gonna have local musicians coming down and playing in the streets," said Unger.
Some businesses have donated raffle prizes, hoping to bring in more customers.
"Tapas Papa Frita donated three $100 gift cards," said Unger. "We have two free-night stays with parking passes for The Hilton Garden Inn, which is amazing."
The next few months are usually slow for these Old Town businesses.
"Opening back up right at the start of our worst season is a little bit scary for many of us who did make it through," said Diamond.
"We're trying to get people down here to help reinvigorate this, especially during the summer," said Unger.