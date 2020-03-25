PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- OHSO Brewery is providing hundred gallons of hand sanitizers - in kegs! - to Banner Hospitals around the Valley.

However, OHSO is not currently selling any sanitizer to the general public just yet. "We are limited by the ethanol and going as fast as we can. At this moment we do not have any for general public," reads a post on their Facebook page.

Other distilleries in Arizona have also turned their operations into making hand sanitizers, too, including Blue Clover Distillery in Scottsdale. They are selling their product to the general public for $1.50 an ounce and asking customers to bring their own container to fill up.

National companies like Tito's Handmade Vodka and Anheuser-Busch will also be turning their distilleries into makeshift hand sanitizer plants to provide more hand sanitizer for the rest of the country. They so far have not yet announced when they will be selling some.

DELIVERY TO BANNER HOSPITALS!!!Hand Sanitizer it is!!! Kegging took on a whole new meaning today. We put 100 gallons of hand sanitizer in kegs for the Banner Hospital system and we are going to continue providing to… https://t.co/A9O56OVsDH — O.H.S.O. Brewery (@ohsobrewery) March 25, 2020