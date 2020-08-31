TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- After some Arizona bars got their liquor licenses suspended this weekend for ignoring state mandates on safety regulations, officials are now looking ahead to the busy Labor Day holiday weekend. And they're especially worried about places that are popular with crowds for the holiday, like downtown Tempe.

Public health officials say they're aware of a possible COVID-19 surge, like what we saw happen following Memorial Day weekend earlier this summer. They say they don’t want a repeat of that. And neither do locals, like Lexi Freeman, who lives just off Mill Avenue. “Labor Day would usually be very packed like Halloween or any sort of holiday; packed streets, packed lines, just everyone everywhere,” said Freeman.

Freeman said she is not nervous about this weekend, because the crowds, the partying, isn’t what it used be. “You’ll still see people walking around and out but not what it usually is,” said Freeman.

In fact, Tempe police said the number of alcohol related citations is historically low. “For the most part, these businesses have been closed or operating at a minimal capacity for a long time. Now they are more than willing and happy to take enforcement themselves,” said Tempe police spokesperson Detective Natalie Barela.

Tempe police issue citations for student-related weekend parties Despite warnings about the health risks of large gatherings, Tempe police said they responded to a number of reports of large parties over the weekend, with some of them being student-related.

This comes after several bars were shut down over the weekend for violating guidelines, including two in Scottsdale and one on Tempe. Glow Shots & Cocktails on Mill Avenue in Tempe was ordered to immediately close for business by the Arizona Department of Health Services Sunday after violating reopening guidelines. Two Old Town Scottsdale bars, Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos, were also forced to close after also violating reopening rules.

Tempe residents Kelsey Haugen said when crowds pack into a place, she believes some of the blame should also fall on patrons. "It’s hard to enforce that. I mean, you’re just going to be yelling at everyone the whole night then everyone is going to get annoyed and probably leave,” said Haugen.

“I feel like they try to regulate and try to make people follow guidelines. But at the end of the day, people are getting drunk and just forgetting everything,” said Freeman.

And if you’re thinking about throwing a house party instead of going out, Tempe police are reminding people that loud party citations range from $250 to $1,500.