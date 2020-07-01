TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- With the governor's new orders issued Monday, police officers around Arizona once again had to quickly learn what their role is in all this.

"I've been with Tempe Police Department for 16 years, and I don't recall a time where we've had such a health scare and such a real public health issue occurring that laws and proclamations are changing everyday, new ones are coming out, so we're just adapting," said Detective Greg Bacon.

The Tempe Police Department has attorneys look over orders as soon as they're announced. "They collaborate, they review the order, and then they provide a direction, so to speak, for the police department," said Bacon.

Arizona to close bars, gyms, theaters again; delay start of school Governor Doug Ducey and state leaders announced pushing back the opening of schools in Arizona in the fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That direction goes down the chain of command, so officers know how to educate businesses and their customers. "Proclamations have been ongoing with COVID since March, so I think we're in that mindset now of how to do it a little more efficiently, a little more quicker and get the info to the officers, so they're prepared to handle it," said Bacon.

He said the department Some of the businesses just don't know the rules. "Some of the bars and restaurants, that can get confusing because of the different licenses and everything, so making sure they understand the license they were issued, are they allowed to stay open?" said Bacon.

The Phoenix Police Department said it writes up training paperwork after reviewing orders.

"It's a challenge," said Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police Department. "It's a challenge for us. It's a challenge for our community. There are so many different things that change and a lot of questions from those, so we want to make sure we facilitate that info."

Supervisors brief officers, and they pass out informational fliers to businesses. The department is also very focused on taking an educational approach. "We provided an internal message to our employees, so they're aware of the changes, and there's also conversations and briefings that happen by supervisors," said Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police Department.

She said a precinct commander has to approve any citations before they are written. Tempe also requires supervisor approval before a citation can be given. Wednesday, both departments said they had not given any citations following Ducey's new orders on Monday.