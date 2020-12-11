PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents and staff members at nursing homes will be among the first people to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The Arizona Health Care Association said people at skilled nursing facilities could get their first shot as early as the end of the month.

"This is a huge undertaking, and it is very impressive. It is happening this fast," said Dave Voepel, CEO of the Arizona Health Care Association.

US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans, according to a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Voepel said CVS and Walgreens are sending teams into skilled nursing facilities to vaccinate people, followed by assisted living facilities. It's part of the Pharmacy Partnership Program set up through Operation Warp Speed.

"You are talking 27,000 in skilled nursing. You are talking another 65 to 70 thousand in assisted living," said Voepel.

Teams from CVS and Walgreens will follow up after 21 days to administer a second shot to people. The Plaza in Scottsdale is one of many skilled nursing facilities now in preparation mode.

"This is huge for our industry; we have very critical patients," said Kharisa Chapple, the Infection Preventionist at The Plaza.

FAQ: What you should know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Arizona between Monday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 16. The first doses of the Moderna vaccine, once approved, should arrive the week of Dec. 21.

She is now helping residents sign consent forms. For many -- the vaccine can't come soon enough. Chapple said about 80 to 90 percent of residents at The Plaza want to get vaccinated.

"There are a lot of residents that are calling me every day asking, 'when can we get off isolation, when can we have visitors, when is the vaccine coming? I want to be first in line,'" said Chappel.