PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- After pictures and videos of a critical care nurse went viral, she used some of that momentum to raise funds to help the Navajo Nation in the fight against COVID-19.

Phoenix nurses silently counterprotested at Monday's Patriot's Rally The majority of Monday's protest at the Capitol were people who were demanding Gov. Doug Ducey reopen Arizona. Still, there was a small silent group of protesters who showed up, too.

Images of Lauren Leander and her coworkers showed them dressed in their scrubs and masks silently counter protesting at the State Capitol on April 20 after a large group of people rallied to allow business to reopen in Arizona.

Fast forward to a couple weeks later, Leander and her coworkers have raised more than $70,000 via GoFundMe.

“We’re going to be working directly with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez to find a good way to allocate these funds, which people have been donating so generously,” Leander said. “Hopefully these funds will get them the help that they need to get through his pandemic.”

Leander says all the donations will go to the Navajo Nation because she’s seen first-hand how hard it has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The goal is to raise $100,000. Anyone wishing to donate, click here.