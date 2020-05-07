Lauren Leander

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- After pictures and videos of a critical care nurse went viral, she used some of that momentum to raise funds to help the Navajo Nation in the fight against COVID-19.

Images of Lauren Leander and her coworkers showed them dressed in their scrubs and masks silently counter protesting at the State Capitol on April 20 after a large group of people rallied to allow business to reopen in Arizona.

PHOTOS: Protesters who want Arizona economy reopened gather at Capitol

A group of protesters who want Arizona’s economy to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic were in front of the capitol on Monday afternoon. 

1 of 20

Fast forward to a couple weeks later, Leander and her coworkers have raised more than $70,000 via GoFundMe.

“We’re going to be working directly with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez to find a good way to allocate these funds, which people have been donating so generously,” Leander said. “Hopefully these funds will get them the help that they need to get through his pandemic.”

Leander says all the donations will go to the Navajo Nation because she’s seen first-hand how hard it has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The goal is to raise $100,000. Anyone wishing to donate, click here.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you