MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Healthcare workers are on the front lines, putting their own lives at risk to save others. The last thing they need is to worry about a business taking advantage of them.
Ruth Ann Vallender is a registered nurse at the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Mesa. She said that all of the nurses in her oncology unit ordered jackets last year to show their camaraderie and create a team atmosphere.
"It's hard as nurses on the floor," said Vallender. "We thought it would be fun to be in uniform and matching and be proud of being oncology nurses."
The nurses ordered the jackets in November from the Doss Effects Print Shop in Chandler, giving the owner Steven Doss an assortment of checks and cash totaling $840. The jackets never arrived.
Registered nurse Noelle Michael received a number of e-mails from the business, where she was told the jackets would be delivered, then delayed, then a refund was on the way, and then it wasn't.
"I feel like he's stringing us along, telling me different stories," said Michael. "He cashed my check immediately, the day he got it, and then just keeps giving me different scenarios about the jackets."
Arizona's Family went to the print shop to find the owner and get some answers, but the place was closed down. However, the business website is still up and running.
An e-mail from Doss Effects Print Shop stated:
"I fully plan to refund them as soon as possible. I've been going through hard times. Personally, I think there are better stories to run on TV than fake news."
The nurses said they understand how small businesses are struggling right now with the COVID-19 crisis, but this happened six months ago, long before the economy shut down.
"It's the total principal to me," said Vallender. "Just made me angry. We're nurses. We work hard. We're saving people's lives and just wanted a jacket. If you are not going to do it, fine, or lost materials, or don't have the means, just give us our money back, and we can get jackets somewhere else."