TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Athletes will have to wait another year to push their bodies to the limits in an Ironman Arizona event. Organizers announced on Thursday night that the event scheduled for Nov. 22 in Tempe is canceled. They're hoping for a 2021 return.

All the registered athletes for the 2020 Ironman Arizona triathlon will receive an email with more details.

"While we are prevented from holding the event in 2020, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future," organizers said in a statement.

The cancelation comes just weeks after the Ironman 70.3 Arizona triathlon in October, where athletes from all 50 states plus 45 other countries competed in Tempe.

November's race would have had competitors swim 2.4 miles in Tempe Town Lake, then biking around north Tempe for 74.7 miles and then running a marathon around Tempe Town Lake and through Papago Park. There was also going to be the Saguaro Sprint, which was a 1/4-mile swim, a 5-mile bike ride and a 2-mile run.

Organizers hope to put on the event on Nov. 21, 2021.