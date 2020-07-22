FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Guardian Air is a nonprofit that usually helps transport patients who live in remote areas to a hospital. The helicopter transport is now helping Arizona hospitals so that none of them get overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
"We are taking on the role of a respiratory therapist in a small way in flight. It's a small tool of ours of maintaining life on board," said flight paramedic Dave Corcoran.
Corcoran is transporting coronavirus patients who are oftentimes miles away from the nearest airport.
"There are a lot of patients in the state and in the country that are under-served by hospitals. They’re more than an hour's drive from a hospital and a lot of these patients we are seeing can't wait an hour to get to a hospital without receiving some care," said Corcoran.
That is why the helicopters have some of the same equipment as an ICU—treating people with a range of severity from coronavirus.
"We have a spectrum of patients that we deal with COVID-19. From people that just need a little bit of oxygen to somebody that’s unable to breathe for themselves and they’ve been intubated," said Corcoran.
The nonprofit is now helping Arizona hospitals with capacity. Guardian Air is on Arizona's Surge Line, transporting patients, sometimes from Flagstaff to Phoenix, to ensure that not one hospital gets overwhelmed.
"If all your beds are full and you don’t have any more staff and you’re overflowed, the next person that comes in can’t be helped, so our role and the surge line’s role is distribute the population of sick people more evenly and more equitably so you won't have a hospital that’s empty and one that’s literally overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients," said Corcoran.