SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale restaurant trying to stay open amid the coronavirus outbreak is now offering a live concert on Wednesdays and Fridays for its drive-thru customers.

"We still have to pay the bills, I still have rent, I still have payroll, I still have utilities," said Sheila Bryson, the owner of Soul Cafe.

Like every restaurant and bar in the Valley, Soul Cafe had to close for dine-in customers and offer takeout only. She didn't want to break the routine too much.

"It's Friday night and typically on a Friday night, we do fish fry," said Bryson. "When we closed down, I thought, 'How do I give them that fish fry?' For $12.99 and takeout, which I've never done before."

Bryson and her employees opened a drive-thru line and realized it was quite the hit. People were waiting in their cars for long periods of time to get their food, so she wanted to show them a good time too. That's where the band "Street Life" comes in.

"Like living on the streets, now we're playing on the streets," said guitarist Lucious Parr. "I think we're the only band in the world that's working right now."

Street Life is set up in the parking lot as cars pull up to order their takeout. Many people park to listen to the music while eating. It became so popular, Soul Cafe had to open up two drive-thru lanes.

"People can come, order, pull up, eat in the car, listen to music so they can kind of feel good again about things and feel a little normal," said Bryson. "We do keep them in the car and they are spaced and you'll see some of them later probably in the back of their pickup truck or the back of their SUV but they're real good and respectful about staying with their family."

Even the band members stay 6 feet apart from each other.

"It's great and like I said, it's social distancing still. People are parking away from each other and the families that come out together kind of stay together," Parr explained.

The fish fry is every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the band starts playing at 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the band will play as people order fried chicken dinners through the drive-thru.