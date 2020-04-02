PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A North Phoenix woman feeling the struggles of self-isolation set up a "live chat" for her neighbors to come by and talk to her through the window.

"I decided I needed to talk to people," said Rene Pioli.

Working from home is nothing new for Pioli. However, something is missing. Her 14-year-old Chihuahua-mix, Squirrel, died away last week.

"She had some complications from old age and she couldn't be saved," Pioli explained.

Feeling shut off from the world and depression setting in, she made a sign that says "live chat" and stuck it in her front yard. Then she created a "chat room" sign outside of her window. A chair with sanitizing wipes was set in her front yard about 10 feet from the window.

She said it didn't take long for multiple people to come by and say hello.

"I only knew three of them. I met a lot of new neighbors and also people who were just coming through the neighborhood to check on somebody would just stop by and I've never seen them before. It was fun," Pioli said.

Pioli said she even met someone who was involved with animal shelters and rescue--something she hopes is meant to be.

"We talked about my dog and a lot of people gave me leads on where I can find another companion. It was just nice visiting with everybody," Pioli said.

She said the lesson she learned from talking to other people is that everyone needs human connection in some capacity.

"I can imagine what everyone is going through and it's terrible. The smiles I saw today lifted my heart," Pioli said. "Everybody needs the human connection, not just me. So if there's anybody out there feeling like it's just you, it's not true."

Pioli said it was the best day she's had in a long time and the signs will be going back up for the next several days.