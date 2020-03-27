PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Working out from home may look a little different but the important thing is to be active in some capacity. Michael Lauricella, owner of TruHit North Phoenix, is making that possible by turning his gym into an online Zoom format.
"There's no excuse to not keep working and to not have fun, even with all of this craziness that may be going on in the world," Lauricella said.
When news first broke about COVID-19, Michael Lauricella and his gym transitioned to an online workout.
“It's about our community, active communication, and collaboration," Lauricella said. "Every day, our team is publishing a unique workout as we’re trying to give people as much consistency as we can during this difficult time.”
How does it work exactly?
“The trainers may pop into the gym by themselves, or do the demo video from home so every night everybody knows exactly what they're going to do the next day," Lauricella said.
The workouts don’t require the use of traditional weights and dumbbells, as many of the "gym-goers" have gotten creative in making the workout more challenging from home.
"We're like the best hour of their day a lot of times," Lauricella said. "We we don't want them to lose that."
For more information on how you can join or start working out from home, visit fitfamwofho.com.