PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If things went as planned in 2020, Wednesday, May 6, would've been a day for the North Canyon High School girls track team to shine -- again. Of course, that isn't the case, but the Rattlers' senior class still left quite a mark. North Canyon won the girls Division II State Championship in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and was all but guaranteed to four-peat this year, before the season shut down.

"We talked about it a lot, actually. You know, wanting to leave high school with four rings. But, you know, it's OK," sighs senior Jadyn Mays.

Head coach Airabin "AJ" Justin says it wasn't just about being the best in Arizona.

"They wanted to show that they were the top in the country," said Justin.

That's a serious statement, but the Rattlers had serious talent. The 4x400 team set the state record when all four girls were only sophomores. They set it again, and won by 16 seconds, last year.

"We ran a really fast time last year, but I think the time that we could've ran this year would've been something that wasn't going to be touched for a while," says senior Dominique Mustin.

All four of the girls on that relay team are signed to Division I college programs, led by two superstars, Mustin and Mays.

Mustin is headed to Texas A&M. As a junior at state, she set another Arizona record, in the 800, and also won the 400 and the 100 hurdles.

"She's [Dominique] probably one of the best athletes in any sport in Arizona history," said Justin.

Then there's the University of Oregon-bound Mays, who already owns 11 state golds. She's a three-time champ in the 100 and 200, and two-time champ in the long jump.

"She [Jadyn] strives to prove people wrong. She wants to go out there, and if you're the best, you're going to say you're the best, she wants to run against you," Justin said.

The North Canyon girls wanted another ring, wanted more medals, wanted more records. But for them, the worst about the abrupt finish to their high school careers was the realization that it's the end of their time together.

"We know that when we're running, we're never really running for ourselves. We're running for each other," says Mustin. "It's something I was looking forward to this year because that's the fun part about track. That's why we love it so much is because of the people we're surrounded by."