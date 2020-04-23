Nonprofit delivers care packages to families on the Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A non-profit in the small town of Fort Defiance on the Navajo Nation is pivoting during the coronavirus epidemic to help families in need. Rez Refuge is typically a place for kids and teens to take part in all kinds of activities and programs. Because of the pandemic, it’s closed off to the general public.

Now, the staff is shifting to relief efforts and delivering care packages with food and water to more than 100 families in remote areas who may not have access to the internet or other resources.

Autumn Hardy, a program director for the group, says it’s a small community in an area with few grocery stores. She grew up there, so the mission is personal for her. Hardy still has family members that live on the Nation, and it takes them at least an hour to get groceries.

“Everyone had a sense of community. Everyone was looking out for one another and checking on their neighbor, making sure everyone was fine,” Hardy said.

In the last few weeks, Hardy says the small staff has averaged about 330 hours of work and has traveled more than 500 miles.

The Navajo Nation has been in the national spotlight because it has reported a high number of coronavirus cases, and the president has announced restrictions like weekend curfews.

Hardy says the group hopes to expand to keep young people busy in the weeks to come.

“What we’re trying to do is put together some activity packets as well so that we can disperse these to the youth that used to come to the community center, and they will be able to do some exercises, some crafts,” she said.

Here’s more information on how you can give back to Rez Refuge.