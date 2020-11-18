PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The non-profit Hopi Relief is helping deliver supplies to Hopi Indians during the pandemic.
Kiona Arellanes started Hopi Relief with her brother after they saw how much the Hopi tribe needed help.
"It was just supposed to be a one time, hey, let's gather some supplies and take them up there," she said. "Once we did it that one time, and we saw that was just a drop in the bucket, it wasn't really, although it was helpful, it wasn't really gonna be a sustainable difference."
So far, Hopi Relief has sent over 7,000 boxes full of food, hygiene and cleaning supplies to the Hopi tribe in over 11 trips. They ask community leaders what's needed so what's brought doesn't go to waste.
Since grocery stores are an hour away in some areas, these trips donating supplies are important to get everyone to stay home.
"We are trying desperately to protect our elders, and we don't want them going out, we don't want people within their household going out and going into stores and then potentially bringing something back to our elders," Arellanes said. "What drives us the most is just to get our people to stay home, and we'll bring it to you."
Arellanes said the response has been incredible.
"They see that what we're doing is genuine, they see that what we're doing is with a good heart, that we want nothing in return, we just want to help our people," Arellanes said.
For more information about Hopi Relief including how to donate or volunteer, can be found here. Since Hopi Relief donates what the tribe leaders need, they say monetary donations is the best way to help. Hopi Relief is holding a Turkey Drive Wednesday and Thursday. More information on the Turkey drive can be found on their Instagram.