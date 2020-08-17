PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Valley non-profit said it's down volunteers and desperately needs more as they weather this pandemic.
ASA Now provides resources to children in foster care. "The services we offer include after school tutoring, dance, karate, yoga, life skills for teenagers who are going to be aging out of the foster care system," said Anika Robinson, President of ASA Now.
She said volunteers also sort through boxes and put together donations for families in need. "When COVID happened, our ASU interns and EVIT students and our community volunteers sort of dried up and left because of the fear of COVID," said Robinson. "However, the increase for us for immediate needs came completely really, really high up."
She said COVID has quadrupled the need for supplies like food and clothes for foster families. "There have been many times we've been here three, four, five o'clock in the morning filling orders simply because we didn't have anyone during the day to fill those, or the requests just keep coming in," said Robinson.
Robinson begs volunteers to sign-up. They're wearing masks and taking temperatures to keep helpers safe.
If people want to help from home she said they can donate or make blankets. "Working here full-time has been the most rewarding thing I've ever done, and seeing the smiles on the youth is life-altering, and I wouldn't trade it for the world," said Robinson.
With school starting, the non-profit said it needs volunteers to help with tutoring.
You can find this full list of volunteer and donation needs here.