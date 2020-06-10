PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The state’s top health official has no plans to reopen St. Luke’s Medical Center in Phoenix at this time despite the surge in COVID-19 cases since the governor lifted his stay-at-home order last month. But Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said the facility is ready if needed.

"I don't believe now that we are at a point where we would have to open St. Luke's, but it's ready in case we do," she said.

Arizona will get 100 more ventilators for the battle against COVID-19 The ventilators will come from Strategic National Stockpile, a national storehouse of crucial medical supplies.

Gov. Ducey announced in early April that the hospital, which closed down last year due to lack of patients, was going reopen in a matter of weeks and operate more than 330 ICU beds if necessary.

A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services said that the mission of the hospital, which was upgraded with $4.1 million in federal money, has changed. Should the hospital be reactivated, it would likely be used as a “step down” facility where patients continue to receive care after they are released from the hospital.

Chris Minnick, a spokesman for ADHS, said the change was made after consulting with hospitals and the fact they could not find a qualified operator.

Since Gov. Ducey lifting his statewide stay-at-home order on May 15, the number of total coronavirus cases has shot up by 126% and ICU bed capacity now stands at 83%, according to state numbers.