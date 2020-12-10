PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns announced Thursday that the team will begin the 2020-21 season without hosting fans at the Phoenix Suns Arena. Team officials made the decision citing concerns over the increased transmission of COVID-19 in the state.
“Our fans are the lifeblood of the Suns organization, and we want nothing more than to welcome our fans into our newly transformed arena in Downtown Phoenix. The arduous choice to tip off our promising season without fans did not come easily,” said Phoenix Suns President & CEO Jason Rowley. “However, we are exercising an abundance of caution and doing our part to maintain the health and safety of all our stakeholders during this crisis..."
Team officials say they will monitor the best available data and continue consulting with health care professionals and public officials to help us determine when it is prudent to bring fans back to the arena.”
The Suns organization will continue to practice and promote actions that limit the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, washing hands and practicing appropriate social distancing.