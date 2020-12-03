GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One of Arizona's biggest sporting events of the year will be played without fans in the stands, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced Thursday that the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will be played without fans in attendance at the stadium, other than immediate families of the teams participating in the game. The game is set for Jan. 2, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

"While we are disappointed that the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will not have fans in the stadium to enjoy Bowl Season this year, we respect the decisions made by the local authorities," said Mike Nealy, Executive Director of the Fiesta Bowl Organization.

Nealy said the decision was made in line with recommendations from state health officials to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

"Ultimately, we all need to do our part to ensure the health and safety of our community to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Nealy said.

Throughout the pandemic, Fiesta Bowl officials say they've worked with the Governor's office, sports and tourism officials and health experts to make sure their safety plans and protocols remained updated.

Fiesta Bowl officials say they still hope to make the game an entertaining experience for fans, even if they can't be at the stadium.

"We will welcome two fantastic teams to Arizona later this month and showcase our well-known hospitality to them, while putting together a game that millions of fans will watch live on ESPN," said said Patrick Barkley, Fiesta Bowl Chairman of the Board.

As for the parade? The Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade has been scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 9 a.m. The parade had originally been set for Jan. 2, 2021, but the pandemic forced the postponement.