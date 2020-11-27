TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals won't have the Red Sea behind them when they return to Glendale.
On Friday, the franchise announced it won't have fans in stands for the Cardinals' home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 6. The Cards point to the latest COVID-19 numbers and guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services as reasons for keeping fans out. There will be a limited number of spectators allowed but it'll be made up of family members of Cardinals players and employees.
The Red Birds played their first two games without fans in the stadium before allowing family members of players and staff on Sept. 27 against the Lions. The team then allowed 1,200 fans on Oct. 25, followed by 4,200 fans on Nov. 8 and Nov. 15. However, COVID-19 cases have spiked to numbers the state hasn't seen since the summer when Arizona was considered a hot spot for the coronavirus.
The Cardinals have two more home games after Dec. 6's game. They host the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 20 and then the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 27. The team said it will make a decision about fans for those games after discussing it with ADHS.