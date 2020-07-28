GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Nike has been in the process of opening a facility in Goodyear, but those plans have been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are experiencing unprecedented times and due to the COVID-19 impact we will no longer be investing in our Goodyear facility. We are repositioning our resources to further invest against our biggest opportunities and Air MI will continue to be an important part of Nike’s growth strategy. We thank the City of Goodyear and the team we have worked with to date; they have been outstanding partners," said Nike representative Sandra Carreon-John.

The Nike facility would have brought 500 full-time jobs to the city. The company had planned to invest $184 million in the plant.

"The city of Goodyear was very much looking forward to the opening of the Nike facility in our great city. While we are disappointed, we recognize and appreciate the many challenges and difficult decisions businesses are faced with as a result of current economic realities," said City of Goodyear's Digital Communications Director Tammy Vo.

Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world. The world’s largest sports apparel maker said last month that its revenue fell 38% to $6.31 billion in the three-month period ending May 31.