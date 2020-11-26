PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been a tough and trying year for so many families, especially those who have lost jobs or income. Because of that, St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix is now helping a new kind of family this holiday season.

For some, this meal means smiles. But for others, it brings tears. They never expected to be here.

"I just want my family to have some sense of normalcy," said a man in the drive-thru line who didn't want his face on camera.

He was the breadwinner in his family but lost his job, and everything during the pandemic. Once somebody who gave to St. Vincent de Paul, he now needs the help.

"I've been somebody who has donated and has volunteered," he said. "What these outreaches are doing is saving some people's lives. This is the first hot meal I've had in I don't know how long."

St. Vincent de Paul held their Thanksgiving family dining room drive-thru on Thursday, getting families hot meals to take home for the holiday. For many cars in this line, this is the first year they've needed help. But organizers said they don't want them to feel ashamed because so many families have needed an extra hand this year.

"It's the people who lost their jobs because of COVID or just the company went out of business," said Cindy Bernardo with St. Vincent de Paul. "Just getting the word out that we're here is so important."

Zeke Gouin was new to needing something like this. He lost his job with Amazon two months ago.

"It's a big thing. It helps a lot to have that there and to have that option," said Gouin.

And though this is a different Thanksgiving for those who had everything just one year ago, one man hopes he'll be able to give back again soon, knowing just how far one hot meal can go.

"I need people to understand we will get through this, but we have to have solutions," he said.