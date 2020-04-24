PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Parks and Recreation is set to roll out changes at Lake Pleasant Regional Park this weekend.

Starting this Saturday and Sunday, Maricopa County Parks at Lake Pleasant will be closing the entrance on both days between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., meaning if you’re not inside the park by 11, you’re out of luck. They are doing this to ensure the safety of park employees and visitors.

What to know before heading out to Maricopa County’s regional parks “What we want to do is promote opportunities for people to practice good social distancing, and as a result, closed all major picnic areas."

“I’m surprised that they’re now making restrictions on the weekend but maybe they see that it’s way too crowded,” said park visitor Karen Puddy.

“We saw probably 2 miles of people coming out,” said another visitor referencing the park last weekend.

Scorpion Bay Marina’s general mangers said last weekend people waited more than five hours, sitting in their cars just to get in.

“What we have been doing in the past was one in one out. That has just been too busy and crowds on the highways,” said Cris McSparen, general manager at Scorpion Bay Marina.

Officials announced the following changes will take place Saturday, April 25:

Main Entrance

The park will enter into a temporary mandated hard closure from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday at the main park entry.

No new entries/re-entries will be allowed into the park during this period.

North Entrance (4-lane boat ramp)

The north entrance will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 6 am to 9 am. Entrance into the area will close at 9 am, and all boaters must exit the area by 4 pm on these days.

No new entries/re-entries into the area will be allowed after 9 a.m.

A closure may be implemented before 9 a.m. if physical-distancing park capacity standards are reached in this area prior to the mandatory closure.

The area will remain closed Monday through Friday.

Camping Reservations

Staff will contact those with camping reservations to provide instructions on how the sites may be accessed during the closure.

Campers are encouraged to enter the park after 4 p.m. to avoid closure protocols and to remain inside the park during the mandatory closure periods.

Same day camping reservations for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday may not be booked at this time.

Shoreline Camping

There is no primitive, shoreline, or boat camping available at the lake.

Trailheads

The Beardsley Trailhead is currently closed.

Payments

Payment may be made via credit/debit card and/or annual pass.

Scorpion Bay Marina