PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor Doug Ducey had a conference call with Arizona small business owners Tuesday, discussing COVID safety guidelines ahead of the year's busiest shopping weekend.
Shop owners also learned about a new, one-stop resource to help them with online orders. 'Shop Arizona Marketplace' is a new shopping website launched by Local First Arizona. It's just one way local retailers can make the sales they need while keeping everyone safe.
Tony Tremonto does custom framing and matting at Studio ADT Art Frame Mirror in Phoenix. He's expecting a good Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but under state COVID limitations, he can only have four customers in his building at a time.
"My concern is not being able to help everybody that wants to get stuff done," he said. But he has help from Local First Arizona, a nonprofit he's been a part of for a decade.
"Businesses need to be set up for multiple ways that people can purchase from them. It's not going to be like we've seen Black Friday in the past," said Thomas Barr, executive director for Local First Arizona. He billed the site as a place that keeps customers safe and makes it easier to find what they want without scouring separate websites.
"You might find jewelry that you can purchase for a friend; you might find art, you might even find pet food that you can get from a locally-owned pet food store," he said.
"It feels great. I was excited. When I first saw that email come out, I was like, 'This is awesome. I can't wait to get on,'" Tremonto said.
In the conference call, the Governor's Office also reminded business owners of other COVID restrictions, like requiring facemasks, having people wait outside to get in, and using touchless payment systems when possible.