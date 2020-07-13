PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You can get just about anything from a vending machine these days, but here's a new one! Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport now has vending machines that sell masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and even thermometers.
The machines include the following:
- Individual and bulk packaged face masks, including disposable, KN95, and cloth options
- Individual 2-ounce and 4-ounce hand sanitizers, and bulk hand sanitizer wipes
- All-in-one hygiene kits
- Nitrile gloves and multi-use thermometers
- Portable and rechargeable UV-C sanitizers for mobile devices and personal items
- Over-the-counter medicines
More than a month ago, the airport began requiring all employees and members of the public entering the airport to wear a face covering. Travelers, employees, and those visiting the airport have been told to bring their own face covering to wear throughout the airport.
"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. When you are ready to travel again, we are here for you."
Passengers can buy masks at the Airport's Information Counters, as well as the new vending machines. The airport says that your face covering does not have to be commercially purchased. It can be a homemade cloth mask, or bandana – as long at the requirement is met to cover the nose and mouth. The CDC has instructions on how to create and wear a cloth face covering.
Exceptions to this requirement include:
- Children two years of age or younger
- Any child age 12 years or younger, unless parents and caregivers supervise the use of face coverings, or any individual who has a physical disability that prevents easily wearing or removing a face covering
- Any individual who is hearing impaired and uses facial and mouth movements as part of communication, or it is necessary for communicating with an individual using facial and mouth movements to share information
- Individuals consuming food or beverages
- Individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition
- When necessary for identification verification purposes
- When necessary for taking photographs for Aviation Credentialing/Security Badging purposes
Fifteen TSA employees tested positive for COVID-19 and of those who tested positive, 11 of them were screening passengers during the July 4th holiday according to TSA's website.
Airport officials say they will continue to maintain a thorough 24-hour cleaning schedule. The number of times per day high-touch areas are sanitized was increased at the onset of the COVID-19 global health pandemic, and airport officials say those sanitation efforts will remain in place.
Here are some additional safety measures taken by Sky Harbor.
- Physical distance markers added
- Hand sanitizer dispensers available
- Plexiglass installed at Information Counters
- Physical distancing encouraged with overhead announcements, messaging on flight information displays, and additional signage.
- Passengers limited on Rental Car Center buses (10 individuals per bus) and in the PHX Sky Train cars (15 individuals per vehicle.)
- New signage, barriers and queueing markers at shops, contact-free transactions encouraged
- Restaurants that have fully re-opened have re-configured seating for physical distancing. Many remain open for take-out only at this time.
- Safety signage/messaging is being placed at entryways, PHX Sky Train and buses.
Here's a list of all airport locations to buy masks:
Terminal 4:
- Trip Advisor (Gates A1-A14)
- 12 News (Gates A17-A30)
- Hudson (Gates B17-B28)
- Connections (Gates C1-C9, D1-D8)
- Arizona Highways (Presecurity)
Terminal 3:
- Passage by Hudson (Post-security Lobby)
- Ironwood (Gates F1-F15)
- Best of the Valley (Gates F1-F15)
- Discover Arizona/House of Marley (Gates E1-E10)
- Stellar Market and News (Gates E1-E10)
PPE Vending Machines
PPE vending machines are now available pre-security in both terminals. Look for PPE vending machines in the following locations:
Terminal 3:
- Level 1 Ticket Counters (Door 1)
- Level 1 Ticket Counters (Door 2)
- Level 1 Ticket Counters (Door 4)
- Level 1 Baggage Claim (Door 6)
- Level 2 Inside TSA Security Checkpoint
Terminal 4:
- Level 2 Ticketing (inside Door 25)
- Level 3 East, before TSA Security Checkpoint C
- Level 3 Center, next to north ATM Machine
- Level 3 West, before TSA Security Checkpoint A
- Level 7 Parking Garage West Elevator Lobby
- Level 7 Parking Garage East Elevator Lobby
Rental Car Center:
- Center Lobby
You can find additional information online.