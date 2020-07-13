PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You can get just about anything from a vending machine these days, but here's a new one! Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport now has vending machines that sell masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and even thermometers.

The machines include the following:

Individual and bulk packaged face masks, including disposable, KN95, and cloth options

Individual 2-ounce and 4-ounce hand sanitizers, and bulk hand sanitizer wipes

All-in-one hygiene kits

Nitrile gloves and multi-use thermometers

Portable and rechargeable UV-C sanitizers for mobile devices and personal items

Over-the-counter medicines

More than a month ago, the airport began requiring all employees and members of the public entering the airport to wear a face covering. Travelers, employees, and those visiting the airport have been told to bring their own face covering to wear throughout the airport.

Masks are required at Sky Harbor starting today "The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. When you are ready to travel again, we are here for you."

Passengers can buy masks at the Airport's Information Counters, as well as the new vending machines. The airport says that your face covering does not have to be commercially purchased. It can be a homemade cloth mask, or bandana – as long at the requirement is met to cover the nose and mouth. The CDC has instructions on how to create and wear a cloth face covering.

Exceptions to this requirement include: Children two years of age or younger

Any child age 12 years or younger, unless parents and caregivers supervise the use of face coverings, or any individual who has a physical disability that prevents easily wearing or removing a face covering

Any individual who is hearing impaired and uses facial and mouth movements as part of communication, or it is necessary for communicating with an individual using facial and mouth movements to share information

Individuals consuming food or beverages

Individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition

When necessary for identification verification purposes

When necessary for taking photographs for Aviation Credentialing/Security Badging purposes