CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We're officially in flu season and as people feel under the weather in the months ahead, people might wonder if they have the flu or COVID. A new test could be the solution. One local doctor who has it told us how it could help Arizona as cases spike.

At Atembis Medical Behavior Integrated Solutions, a new test from Roche Diagnostics that can tell if you have influenza or COVID-19. "And even more importantly, distinguish between the two, because symptoms are so similar," said Atembis Medical Director, Dr. Andrew Carroll.

The test can mean the difference between complete isolation to slow the spread of coronavirus or taking a couple days off to rest if you have the flu. "We've been encouraging people to take the flu shot cause it kind of knocks that out of the equation," said Dr. Carroll. "And if you have the flu, the transmission is much lower than COVID."

Since Dr. Carroll began testing people with the new test, he's only had results come back to COVID-19; none of them were influenza. The doctor said this fast, 15 minute test can help curb the cases we're seeing in Arizona. "Ideally, we can really move the curve downward quickly because the key is to know who has it and reduce the exposure from that person," said Dr. Carroll.

Milder flu season predicted thanks to COVID-19 precautions

Right now, Dr. Carroll is testing people who have symptoms. All you have to do is drive to his Chandler office and get nose-swabbed from you car. "And before you're even home, we have an answer for you," said Dr. Carroll.

