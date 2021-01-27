PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The pandemic has hit veterans hard, with a recent survey finding suicide among military members is up by as much as 20 percent during the coronavirus pandemic. Staying at home has led to isolation, loneliness, and depression. But there's a new app helping keeping veterans connected. It's called Vet TV.
"Just like Netflix, you watch it, take it anywhere, you can download the videos," Donny O'Malley, Retired Marine Captain, and VET TV Founder said. The videos on VET TV use dark humor. "We recreate parody and celebrate the military experience with a sense of humor for those who have served."
The goal is to connect veterans in their online communities and have veterans connect with those they already know.
"We have messages in everything that we make to remind people to reach out and text someone that they served with. Because you might not be in a group watching it," O'Malley said. Feedback has been great.
"I have something that I can finally laugh at because all the other stuff that's just not funny. Thank you for making this. It helps me feel like I'm not alone. Thanks for making this. It helps my wife understands me better," O'Malley said. "Our vision is to bring the military community together with laughter because when we come together to support each other, we can help keep each other alive."
VET TV costs five bucks a month, and you can watch it on your computer, phone, Roku, and more. Click here for more.