TUSCON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/KOLD) -- The director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), Dr. Cara Christ, said Monday during a virtual tour with President Biden that the state will be opening a new state-run coronavirus vaccination site in Tucson.
“In the next couple of weeks we will be opening up our third POD down in Pima County, which is Tucson,” Christ said.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that the new site would be at the University of Arizona. The site will be at the university's mall area on the central Tucson campus.
"Our state vaccination sites at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium have been instrumental in Arizona’s work to vaccinate people quickly, efficiently and safely," said Ducey. "We’re thrilled to partner with the University of Arizona and the Pima County Health Department to open a site in Southern Arizona and rapidly expand vaccine distribution."
Pima County officials say they are apprehensive about the new site after the county received a letter from Dr. Christ on Jan. 29, 2021 stating that the state will take the county's doses to fulfill their needs as the current site at the University of Arizona transitions from a county-run to a state-run site.
The letter states "in order to operate a 24/7 vaccination site, the state will retain the necessary vaccine from the Pima County allocation to ensure sufficient vaccine for scheduled appointments. Any remaining doses of the vaccine will be passed on to the county for further allocation."
Pima County will then receive any left over doses the state doesn't use to distribute at their vaccination sites. County officials say they are worried that this would limit the amount of vaccines they are able to distribute at their other sites, which is currently 8,000 doses a day.
ADHS says the site at the University of Arizona will expand the current capacity and hours of operation at the existing university site. The transition to a state site will add more appointments that will begin on Feb. 18. Registration for those appointments will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance. The site will eventually operate 24/7 as more vaccine doses arrive in Arizona. At full capacity, the site can serve up to 6,000 people per day, ADHS says.
"Demand for the vaccine remains high, and the state’s third vaccination site and first in Southern Arizona will help meet that demand," said Christ. "We’ll have the ability to vaccinate more people each day at this site once we have more vaccine doses, and we are working with our federal partners to secure more supplies and rapidly expand vaccinations."
As of Wednesday, 996,699 vaccine doses have been administered across the state. Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
Note: You can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for a relative in a prioritized group.