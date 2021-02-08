TUSCON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/KOLD) -- The director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), Dr. Cara Christ, said Monday that the state will be opening a new state-run coronavirus vaccination site in Tucson.
Christ talked about the new site during a virtual tour of State Farm Stadium for President Biden and Vice President Harris.
“In the next couple of weeks we will be opening up our third POD down in Pima County, which is Tucson,” Christ said. An exact location and opening details have not been released.
Pima County officials are apprehensive about the new site after the county received a letter from Dr. Christ on Jan. 29, 2021 stating that the state will take the county's doses to fulfill their needs at the state-run site.
The letter states "in order to operate a 24/7 vaccination site, the state will retain the necessary vaccine from the Pima County allocation to ensure sufficient vaccine for scheduled appointments. Any remaining doses of the vaccine will be passed on to the county for further allocation."
Pima County will then receive any left over doses the state doesn't use to distribute at their vaccination sites. County officials are worried that this would limit the amount of vaccines they are able to distribute at their sites, which is currently 8,000 doses a day.
Arizona's Family has reached out to ADHS for more clarification on the Tucson location.