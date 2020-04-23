PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- In the era of coronavirus, some Arizona families are struggling to feed their kids with schools closed down. But the national organization 'No Kid Hungry' is making it easier for families to find free meals for their kids.
It's an interactive map. All you have to do is put your location into the search bar then find free meals near you. "More than 1.1 million students across the state are out of school right now in Arizona and we wanted to make sure that we can give them access to food distribution sites and food access close to them," said No Kid Hungry's Jason Wilson. Wilson said the map is updated daily, with the help of school districts, non-profits and the USDA.
"Right now, obviously with the pandemic and with one-in-five kids in Arizona already struggling with hunger, we knew that we would be a huge need right now, an increased need for those kids to find meals with schools closed," said Wilson. Wilson said you go to a location, you should call the number provided on the site and make sure they're giving out food for that day. "Our mission is to feed kids and end childhood hunger in the United States," said Wilson.
If you would like to help 'No Kid Hungry', click here.