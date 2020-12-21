PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Monday, Congress passed a new pandemic relief bill. It includes an extension of the federal eviction moratorium and more emergency rental relief.

Here in Arizona, advocates say 400,000 people don't know how they are going to pay their rent next month. For 49-year-old Anthea Seraphin-Porter, rental assistance is the only thing keeping her family in their home.

"Rent, bills, everything became taxing and a really big deal in every way," said Seraphin-Porter.

The Queen Creek mother has been taking care of her husband in stage 5 kidney failure. Seraphin-Porter said she has been looking for work but it has been difficult during the pandemic. In November, her family was on the verge of getting evicted. That is when she went to the local organization AZCEND. It was the same day she dropped her husband off at the hospital. Seraphin-Porter said the group is helping to pay her rent and utilities until February. For many other Arizonans, rental assistance is desperately needed.

"They just are not at a place where they can get even with the rent, so they are really worried about it, we are really worried about," said Cynthia Zwick, the executive director of Wildfire, a local organization that provides rental relief and resources.

The new stimulus bill extends the federal eviction moratorium until Jan. 31. It also provides $25 billion in emergency rental relief for people impacted by the pandemic. Meanwhile, Zwick said it still falls short.

"We are happy about it. Needless to say, I don't think it is sufficient to serve everyone in Arizona who needs it, unfortunately," said Zwick.

The Governor's Office said it is still unclear how the federal rental relief funds will be allocated in Arizona and how soon people can apply.