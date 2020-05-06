PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix Zoo has come up with a way for Arizona families to enjoy a trip to the zoo, even during the coronavirus crisis.
"Cruise the Zoo" is a new program that allows folks to visit the zoo and see the animals, all from the cool comfort of their own cars. So even though you can't walk through the zoo, you can still see all the highlights as you drive by. Enjoy seeing flamingos, giraffes, elephants and more while still practicing safe social distancing from others.
“We keep hearing from our guests and members that they can’t wait to get back out and visit the Zoo,” says Phoenix Zoo President and CEO Bert Castro. “This seems like the best way to offer the community a safe activity they can do with their families and loved ones, while also benefiting the Zoo financially throughout our closure
The tour lasts about 30 minutes. The Zoo will provide a narrated tour of the route to offer insights, information and facts about the animals that may be seen along the journey. This audio tour is available on the Zoo’s Cruise the Zoo website, along with a map of the route.
Cars will enter and exit at a private gate located in the far southwest corner of the main parking lot. The journey takes guests along the Zoo’s outer Tropics Trail, past the habitats of elephants, jaguars, Aldabra tortoises, the Thunderbird Charities Equine Center and continues into the Zoo’s Africa Trail past rhino, hyena, and lion habitats to the front of the Savanna.
The route then meanders past zebra, flamingos, Monkey Village and winds around the Inner Tropics Trail to pass the Tropical Flights Aviary, orangutan and tiger habitats.
“We chose a path that would allow for optimal viewing of as many animals as possible,” explains Castro. “This will be great enrichment for our animals, some of who have missed our guests, and our dedicated staff can’t wait to hear the Zoo filled with the sounds of people once again enjoying the Zoo and being inspired by nature.”
Curbside food and beverage options are also available for purchase.
Dates:
Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10
Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17
Hours:
8 a.m. - 2 p.m. (last vehicle must be in line at 1 p.m.)
Cost:
Phoenix Zoo members - $50 per vehicle
General public - $65 per vehicle
Tickets for this experience will need to be pre-purchased online at phoenixzoo.org. There will be approximately 600 tickets sold per day, for each of the three days. Once a limit is reached on a particular day, interested guests must select another day. The Zoo may extend the program in the future if the demand is there.
Vehicle size must be no larger than a full-size long bed truck.
The Phoenix Zoo has been closed since March 18, 2020 to do its part in minimizing the spread of COVID-19. With more than 80% of the Zoo’s earned revenue coming from things like admission, food, retail, field trips and programs, the Zoo has missed nearly $4.5 million in revenue during this pandemic.
Load up the car with your herd and get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cruise the Zoo! While we are closed, families have the chance to see the Zoo from the comfort, safety and security of their own vehicle. Get cruisin’! https://t.co/FBcel7pH3e pic.twitter.com/e4Wt87NpY1— phoenixzoo (@PhoenixZoo) May 6, 2020