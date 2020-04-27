PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – For the first time, a special type of COVID-19 test is available for first responders.

"First responders wake up every single day, and they are going out to communities and not knowing where they might be getting exposure to COVID-19," Christine Wiggs, with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, said. "We believe that providing them with antibody tests to understand whether they've been recently exposed is an important first step."

Monday morning, in a joint effort, first responders from across the Valley got tested to see if they've been exposed to COVID-19.

"This is really important to us,” P.J. Dean, United Phoenix Firefighters Association. “We had our members express a large amount of interest in obtaining this test."

The testing is efficient; it just takes a finger prick, instead of the nasal swab. The testing has results within 15 minutes. The blood shows if there are any antibodies to the virus in their system.

Health officials ramp up COVID-19 testing with the 'Arizona Testing Blitz' The Arizona Testing Blitz aims to test 10,000-20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 every Saturday for three consecutive weeks, beginning Saturday, May 2.

"Similar to a blood glucose test, they paint a drop of blood, put it into a sample container, and it looks almost like a pregnancy test where they put the drop of blood on there," Dean said.

This specific test funded by the Phoenix Suns Charities and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is said to be 97 percent accurate.

"We have very generous partners and fans and employees that contribute to Phoenix Suns Charities that helped make this possible," Sarah Krahenbuhl, Phoenix Suns Charities, said.