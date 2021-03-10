PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The new $1.9 trillion relief package is already saving jobs before President Joe Biden signs it. Tens of thousands of jobs are being saved in the airline industry due to federal help.

"We are thrilled," said Paul Hartshorn Jr., a spokesman for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants Union for American Airlines.

CNN reports that the airline won't furlough 13,000 workers. CNN also reports United Airlines will do the same for their 14,000 workers.

"It was our flight attendants that made the calls to Congress, lobbied to Congress and called their elected representatives to make this happen," said Hartshorn Jr.

The job security is a sigh of relief whose industry faced unprecedented losses during the pandemic.

"It's been incredibly difficult," said Hartshorn Jr.

But he sees the light at the end of the tunnel for the airline industry with more people returning to the skies as vaccination numbers continue to soar.

"We are hopeful that travel demand will return through summer," said Hartshorn Jr.