PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With the State Farm Stadium COVID-19 mass vaccination site booked through the end of the month, the Arizona Department of Health Services is gearing up to open a second state site. That site will open at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 1.
The announcement about the new site came the same day Arizona said it will be expanding Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout to include people 65 and older.
Unlike the State Farm Stadium site, Phoenix Municipal Stadium will not run 24 hours a day. It will only be open during the day. The number of available appointments will depend on the number of vaccine doses Arizona has on hand. Scheduling for the new site begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The vaccination operation at Phoenix Municipal Stadium is a partnership with Arizona State University and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. Phoenix Municipal Stadium is located at 5999 E. Van Buren Street.
“The second state site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium will dramatically boost the number of Arizonans who can get this vaccine,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a news release.
In the meantime, State Farm Stadium will operate at full capacity, offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, through the end of the month. The site will start offering second doses in addition to first doses starting in February. ADHS said registration for more appointments will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
“It’s clear that Arizonans are excited about the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cara Christ, the ADHS director, said. “We’re working around the clock to meet that demand. As the federal government ships more vaccine doses to Arizona, we will have more vaccine sites and appointments available soon.”
As of Wednesday, almost 171,000 Arizona have received the vaccine. Some 17,000 of those people have gotten both doses.