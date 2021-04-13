TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe has a unique campaign to help Valley businesses during the pandemic. Here's how it works: each Tuesday, people who eat at or take out from Tempe businesses will be given a page to color. Each sheet is a famous Tempe landmark designed by artist Paige Reesor.
"We started this event to bring awareness about restaurants during COVID. Tuesdays are one day restaurants really struggle with income," said Reesor.
Detroit Coney Grill near Mill and University opened their doors during the pandemic. "It was a struggle but we weren't going to change our plans and our goals just because there was a pandemic," said David Major from Detroit Coney Grill. Detroit Coney Grill is a part of the coloring the community campaign. "Coloring in the community brings people together," said Major.
Cafetal Coffee is another business participating in the coloring campaign. The owner loves the idea. "It's just fun to come here, support small business while having a good time coloring landmarks of Tempe. I think it's awesome they are supporting business like that," said Sebastian Ramirez, owner of Cafetal Coffee.
"Throughout the pandemic, it's been really hard on our community businesses. Even though things getting better, they are still not great yet, so if you want to keep your business open, come on in, get some take out or if you've been vaccinated and you feel comfortable, sit down and have a meal with a friend," said Kris Baxter-Ging with the City of Tempe.