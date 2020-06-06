PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New coronavirus numbers from Friday paint a troubling picture for local hospitals. There's a record-high number of hospitalizations, ventilator use and ICU beds from coronavirus patients in a single day.

"I think now you see the effects of Memorial Day weekend," said Honor Health's Chief Quality and Clinical Value Officer Dr. Stephanie Jackson.

Dr. Jackson estimates Honor Health's five hospitals are taking care of anywhere from 80 to 100 COVID-19 patients. She said hospitalizations are up, in part, because of how long it takes for people to recover from the virus.

"The average length of stay in the ICU is in the 15-day range. It does take a while for new patients to leave the hospital. It causes what we call a stacking effect," said Dr. Jackson.

Meanwhile, at the state's largest hospital system, Banner Health is caring for roughly half of all COVID-19 hospitalizations. Right now, ICU beds is nearing capacity and they'll implement a surge plan in the ICU if the trend continues.

Doctors at Banner Health are also seeing a steep incline in ventilator usage. All nine of Banner Health's Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation [ECMO] machines are being used for critically-ill COVID-19 patients. Now, the hospital took themselves off Arizona's Surge Line for people who need those machines.

On Thursday, Arizona Department of Health Services' Dr. Cara Christ addressed the higher COVID-19 numbers.

"In terms of COVID-19 hospital metrics, we are also seeing non-COVID-19 admissions, and again, this is something we expected as we opened back up and as we opened for elective surgeries," said Dr. Christ, while also attributed increased testing. The Department of Health Services reports 78% of hospitalizations to non-COVID-19 issues and 22% are coronavirus related.

Arizona's Family has learned the Department of Health Services admitted they were wrong on how they were calculating available hospital beds. Before some hospitals counted in the so-called surge beds which were not readily available and added from Governor Doug Ducey's executive order. Now, the department released a new method which does not include surge beds for total number of available ICU beds. Dr. Cara Christ released a blog post on the issue, click here.